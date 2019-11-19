WATCH: Luna gets groomed at Fort Fisher aquarium

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s just not the habitats that get a thorough cleaning at the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher.
On Monday, the aquarium posted video of one of its stars, Luna, the albino alligator, get a scrubbed by a staff member.
“Don’t forget to clean behind your ears,” the aquarium said in a Facebook post. “Our dedicated animal care team doesn’t just clean the habitats – the residents receive a healthy scrubbing, too.
"When cleaning the alligator habitat last week, our animal care team also removed algae build-up on their scutes.”
Luna joined the aquarium in 2009 and is one of only approximately 50 albino alligators known to exist.
