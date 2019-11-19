Topsail Island suffers severe erosion from Nor’easter storm

TOPSAIL, N.C. (WECT) - The weekend Nor’easter storm impacted many areas of the Carolina coast, but the damage was even more pronounced for Surf City and Topsail Beach as the storm took advantage of the island’s severe coastal erosion.
Decks of beach houses are gone, stairways are warped and now that wind and water have washed away sand dunes, support beams are left suspended mid-air. Most of the houses affected are rentals and no one was inside at the time, but residents like David and Laura McCormick are more worried about what damage the next storm is capable of inflicting.
“We have at least lost, I would say, two-thirds to three quarters of the beach that was just put back last year and now we’ve lost it in one storm that wasn’t even that bad. So my concern is during the next storm, which nobody knows when that’s going to be, how much of it is going to be gone?” said McCormick.
Sue Benden owns a house on the beach and saw some of the worst damage on the island. Not only did her deck collapse, but her stairs were rendered unusable.
“The waves were really high, crashing, and the next thing I knew, I looked out the door and all the decks started breaking and falling, and I just started videotaping with my phone,” Benden said.
Despite damage to her home, she says shes not going anywhere any time soon.
“I’m not going to leave, it’s my home, its where I live, I chose to live here and I just have to suffer the consequences. We’ll see, we’ll see how it goes," Benden said.
