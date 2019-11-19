Several area health care providers receive disaster preparedness grants

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several local health care providers will be getting a helping hand in preparing for natural disasters.
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Office of Rural Health has awarded grants for disaster preparedness to 23 health care providers affected by Hurricane Florence.
“The grants will support safety net health care providers, including rural health centers and non-profit rural health clinics, federally qualified health centers, health departments and small rural hospitals, with service sites impacted by the storm,” a news release states.
The grants, which are funded through a $1 million grant from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust, provide up to $50,000 for “infrastructure-related capital needs, emergency supplies and equipment to sustain services during emergencies and natural disasters.”
“Health providers at all levels are working to ensure they are ready for disasters, and this money strengthens the safety net in counties across the state as they prepare for the next storm,” said Governor Roy Cooper.
The Office of Rural Health awarded funding to the following providers:
- Agape Health Services, Washington
- Angier Medical Services
- Benson Area Medical Center
- Black River Family Practice
- Bladen County Hospital
- Carteret County Health Department
- Columbus County Health Department
- CommWell Health - Angelic House
- Duplin County Health Department
- Goshen Medical Center, Inc, Cape Fear
- Goshen Medical Center, Inc, Dunn
- Goshen Medical Center, Inc, New River
- Goshen Medical Center, Inc, Raeford
- Goshen Medical Center, Inc, Southport
- Goshen Medical Center, Inc, Whiteville
- Hoke Hospital
- Hyde County Health Department
- Jones County Health Department
- Lee County Health Department
- Pender County Health Department
- Robeson County Health Department
- Wayne County Health Department
- Wilson Community Health Center
