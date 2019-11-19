Pender County approves funding for high capacity well project

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - County leaders approved funding Monday to ease Pender County’s water supply issues.
Pender County issued a water shortage emergency this May for residents in the Hampstead and Scotts Hill areas, citing abnormally dry conditions, increased usage and facility limitations.
The proposed solution includes three high capacity water supply wells to be built in the Hampstead area in eastern Pender County. The project’s expected cost is around $1.6 million.
According to the agenda, county leaders have drafted an aggressive schedule for the project that would have two wells complete before Memorial Day Weekend 2020 and the third operational before July 4.
The board of commissioners had to vote on the budget ordinance Monday night because the project was not funded by the 2020 budget. Leaders say the shortages occurred right around the time the budget was in the process of being approved and experts had not yet come up with a specific course of action to address the problem.
The RFQ on the county’s website says they expect to see a preliminary design in the next 45 days.
