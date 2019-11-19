NJROTC cadet receives highest award for saving grandfather’s life

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A teenager’s quick-thinking and Navy JROTC training are credited with helping save his grandfather’s life.
For his life-saving actions, Daniel Geribo, a cadent lieutenant in Ashley High School’s Navy JROTC program, received the Cadet Meritorious Achievement Ribbon during a ceremony at the high school on Tuesday.
“It is the most prestigious award you can get presented through the Naval Junior ROTC program because it involves saving someone’s life,” said Chief Thomas Frost, Naval Science Instructor. “He was at the right place at the right time... if he hadn’t have been there the odds were not too good that the grandfather would have made it through that."
On November 5, Geribo was making dinner for his grandfather, Ben Shumate, when he began to show signs of a stroke.
“I asked him to stick both of his arms out and his right arm was weaker, I asked him to do a big smile and the right side of his face wasn’t as strong as his left side and he couldn’t really make sense of what he was saying,” said Geribo.
Geribo called 9-1-1 and assisted his grandfather until paramedics arrived. The hospital neurology team said his quick decision-making saved his grandfather’s life.
"I feel like I was just doing what I was supposed to do. I was able to act fast from my training and this ribbon feels well deserved, ” he said.
