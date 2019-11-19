NC company works toward way to treat, possibly cure PTSD

“The patient gets an IV for safety purposes. They lay down in their street clothes and it’s a very fast procedure — less than five minutes, although a good provider will spend a good 45 minutes with the recipient,” said Rae Olmsted. “The area is prepared, sterilized, and a small amount of numbing medication is injected into the area and then the local anesthetic medication, whichever one’s being used by the provider, is injected.