Hoggard Vikings ready for playoff run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Hoggard Vikings football team find themselves in the playoffs for the 22nd consecutive season.
Hoggard (5-5) enters Friday’s game against Apex Friendship on a two-game losing streak.
This past week, the Vikings, who earned a first-round bye, have been working to make themselves better.
“It was about us,” said Hoggard coach Craig Underwood. “It was about getting us right. Let’s get back in sync. I felt like we never got into sync this season on a consistent basis offensively. So, we tried to focus on that this week.”
Apex Friendship (8-4) is coming off a 9-6 win over Green Hope.
“They are a well-rounded team,” said Underwood. “Offensively they are multiple. Defensively, particularly defensive lines, they are very talented. So, definitely a big challenge.”
It’s a challenge that Underwood believes his team is ready for but has also reminded that in the playoffs, it’s win or go home.
“The message is really that it’s a new season,” said Underwood. “The brackets have us ranked, but none of that means anything. It’s just showing up and play mistake-free football.”
The Vikings and Patriots kickoff at 7:30 p.m. from Hoggard’s Scott Braswell Stadium.
