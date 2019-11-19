First Alert Forecast: warmer and bright through Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! A November that has dished several gusty storm fronts continues to chug right along, so let's start with the short-term, move on to the weekend before Thanksgiving, and then closer to the big holiday itself...
In the short-term... Wednesday and Thursday will have more sun than clouds thanks to an area of high pressure. Daytime temperatures will trend more seasonable , mainly in the lower 60s while, in between, readings will sink to the chilly and, given any partial clearing, potentially frosty upper 30s and lower 40s.
In the long-term... Preceding a cold front, a period of deeper 60s and even 70s are possible for Friday and Saturday. Post cold front, middle and lower 60s will mix back in Sunday and early next week. Rain chances will accentuate the process: 10% Friday, 40% Saturday, and 10% Sunday. This front does not look to carry the vigor of the system that buffeted the region last weekend.
In the very long-term... Data suggests a possible storm system spinning up in the Midwest for some sensitive holiday travel days early next week. Locally, Thanksgiving is looking tranquil for now. Check your WECT Weather App for day eight, nine, and ten forecasts and, if you’re traveling, simply change locations!
In the tropics... Tropical Storm Sebastien formed earlier Tuesday morning over open water northeast of the Leeward Islands. This system will have a small window to strengthen, if any, before merging with a front and weakening. This is no threat to the Carolinas or land for that matter. The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season officially wraps up November 30.
