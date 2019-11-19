Brunswick Co. schools presents new redistricting lines

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools is asking for feedback from the community on the latest draft of their redistricting plan.
A public information meeting was held Monday night at North Brunswick High School.
The goals are to help ease overcrowding in schools like Belville and Union Elementary and establish the boundaries for the new Town Creek Middle School opening next fall. Leaders explained the latest maps and parents were given the opportunity to ask specific questions.
Administrators say they want to hear from the community before they finalize the district lines.
“I absolutely will encourage my friends and neighbors to take a look at the maps and give their feedback. I am concerned that when they’re not able to give feedback here, will the parents actually go back home and submit their feedback online? That’s just another additional step,” said parent Robin Barrington.
An online survey was launched Monday for leaders to gather additional feedback on the maps. Find the survey here.
Follow this link to access the three draft map options for Elementary and Middle School districts in the northern region of Brunswick County.
