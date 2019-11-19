Bladen Co. leaders approve federal inmate housing program that could bring in more than $1.1 million annually

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a federal inmate housing program that is expected to bring in more than $1.1 million annually.
According to information provided to council members, housing 80 federal inmates at the Bladen County Detention Center could bring in $1,635,200 in revenue while that number would increase to $2,044,000 by housing 100 federal inmates.
Recurring annual costs are estimated to be $510,494, resulting in a $1,124,706 net income for housing 80 inmates or $1,533,506 if holding 100.
During Monday’s board meeting, Sheriff Jim McVicker said that the program could begin as soon as the first or second week of December.
A part of the program, the commissioners also approved:
- the addition of at least eight detention staff members
- the purchase of two transport vehicles at a cost of $80,000
- the addition of approximately 10 beds
- $100,000 annually for recurring maintenance funding at the detention center
In an effort to retain the current staff and aid in the recruitment of new employees, a pay raise also was approved for detention and 911 staffers. This would raise the current average salary of detention officers from $32,389 to $35,742.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.