Battleship North Carolina closes early due to tidal flooding

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re planning a trip to the Battleship North Carolina this week, you might want to call ahead.
According to an announcement on the U.S.S. North Carolina Facebook page, the ship closed early Tuesday afternoon due to tidal flooding.
“Over the next week, please check this account or BattleshipNC.com before visiting,” the post states. “High tidal flooding is expected to continue in coming days and may result in limited hours.”
Assistant Director Christopher Vargo said the parking lot area has been dealing with major flooding issues the last few weeks and this past weekend’s storm added to the troubles.
Vargo added that with high tide approaching at 2:30 p.m., they didn’t want visitors wading through knee-deep water to get back to their vehicles.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.