20-year-old vehicles exempt from emissions testing starting Dec. 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Vehicles that are at least 20 years old will no longer need to pass an annual emissions test in North Carolina starting Dec. 1.
While all motor vehicles must pass an annual safety inspection to be registered in the state or have their registration renewed, 22 counties, including New Hanover County, also require emissions testing.
The others are Alamance, Buncombe, Cabarrus, Cumberland, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Franklin, Gaston, Guilford, Iredell, Johnston, Lee, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Onslow, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Union and Wake counties.
Vehicles less than 20 years old will still need to pass the emissions test in the counties listed above.
