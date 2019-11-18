TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Canal Dr. closed due to flooding

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Several blocks of Canal Drive in Carolina Beach are closed to traffic Monday morning due to flooding.
The road is closed between Virginia Ave. and Oystershell Lane.
Drivers are asked to use Carolina Beach Ave. North instead.
Earlier this year, town council members voted unanimously to fining drivers up to $250 for driving on Canal Drive if it’s closed due to flooding. The ordinance doesn’t apply to people living on the street.
