TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Canal Dr. closed due to flooding

TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Canal Dr. closed due to flooding
Several blocks of Canal Drive in Carolina Beach is closed Monday morning due to flooding. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | November 18, 2019 at 11:58 AM EST - Updated November 18 at 12:00 PM

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Several blocks of Canal Drive in Carolina Beach are closed to traffic Monday morning due to flooding.

The road is closed between Virginia Ave. and Oystershell Lane.

Drivers are asked to use Carolina Beach Ave. North instead.

Earlier this year, town council members voted unanimously to fining drivers up to $250 for driving on Canal Drive if it’s closed due to flooding. The ordinance doesn’t apply to people living on the street.

The intersection of Canal Drive and Starfish Lane.
The intersection of Canal Drive and Starfish Lane. (Source: WECT)

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.