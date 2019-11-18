St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church hosts its second annual German Christmas Market this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Check off your Christmas shopping list in one stop.
St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church will host its second annual German Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 23.
The event includes live music from the Harbour Towne Fest Band, German food and beverages, gifts and crafts, vendors and more.
The church is located at 612 South College Road, Wilmington.
Parking is available on site for handicapped visitors; offsite parking at UNCW lot located behind Taco Bell with free shuttle service to the event.
