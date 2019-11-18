Nonprofit organized to stop sale or partnership of NHRMC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new nonprofit organization has been formed to stop the sale or partnership of New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Members of Save our Hospital, Inc. say they plan to launch a public information campaign.
“In our communication efforts, we will engage in a continuing public information campaign to help educate the people of our area regarding the dangers of selling New Hanover Regional Medical Center or for the hospital to enter into a strategic partnership that would likely lead to an eventual take-over by a larger medical services entity,” says Gene Merritt, president of Save Our Hospital. “In those instances, we feel that prices will rise and levels of service will decrease.”
Then in October, the hospital and county announced the Partnership Advisory Group had been formed to explore the future of the medical center. The group has met twice.
“We believe that NHRMC, a financially viable institution, is fully capable of managing its own future without selling out or obtaining a partner. We favor local control of our hospital system,” Merritt says.
The nonprofit will seek financial contributions to fund the public education campaign.
A news conference will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20 on the steps of the New Hanover County Courthouse in downtown Wilmington to officially announce the formation of Save Our Hospital, Inc.
