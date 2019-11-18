NHRMC: New Surgical Pavilion lobby set to open Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new entrance to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Surgical Pavilion will open Tuesday, Nov. 19, under the new patient tower under construction.
Hospital officials say patients and families will continue to use the Savannah Court entrance to NHRMC’s 17th Street campus to access the Surgical Pavilion.
The old entrance is being closed as work is done to prepare for the opening of the new patient tower in 2020. The tower will be used primarily to care for heart and vascular patients, meeting a growing need in the community.
