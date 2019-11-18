N.C. woman sentenced to prison for role in trafficking teenage victim

“My child is loving, my child is respectful, he loves his family. He’s got a close, close relationship with my mother. He’s always caring, even now, since he’s been incarcerated," said Tammy McLean-Watson, the mother of Ashanti. "He’s always helping somebody, he’s always doing for somebody. And that’s just his nature, he doesn’t have ill-will in his body, he’s always willing to help somebody. He’s definitely not a threat to society. He’s just a loving and caring person, always has been.”