Lawler requests recount in Wilmington council race, Shuttleworth does not in Carolina Beach

Shuttleworth was seeking a fifth term on town council in Carolina Beach. Following the vote canvass on November 15, he finished five votes behind Jay Healy for the second open seat, 1,016 voites to 1,011. “I thought about it,” Shuttleworth said about whether to file for the recount. “If it (the deficit) would have been one or two votes, I would have filed. But, it’s time now for the town to move forward.”