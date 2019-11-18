Lawler requests recount in Wilmington council race, Shuttleworth does not in Carolina Beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Incumbent Wilmington City Councilman Paul Lawler has requested a recount following the canvass of votes in the 2019 municipal election. However, incumbent Carolina Beach Town Council member Steve Shuttleworth has decided not to file in his race. Candidates had until Monday at 5:00 p.m. to file the request with the county Board of Elections office.
Lawler, who was running for a second term, finished five votes behind fellow councilman Neil Anderson in the race for the third open seat on council, 5,471 votes to 5,466. Incumbent Margaret Haynes and challenger Kevin Spears won the other two seats with enough votes to avoid a recount. Scott Monroe, who finished fifth in the voting, also finished close enough to Anderson’s total to request a recount, had Lawler declined.
Shuttleworth was seeking a fifth term on town council in Carolina Beach. Following the vote canvass on November 15, he finished five votes behind Jay Healy for the second open seat, 1,016 voites to 1,011. “I thought about it,” Shuttleworth said about whether to file for the recount. “If it (the deficit) would have been one or two votes, I would have filed. But, it’s time now for the town to move forward.”
Rae Hunter-Havens, the Elections Director in New Hanover County, said staff must coordinate with the vendor to schedule the recount. WECT will update this story when the date and time are announced.
In Columbus County, the board of elections office received requests to do a recount of the votes in the Sandyfield Town Council race. Claudia Bray and Randolph Keaton finished tied for the third open seat with 57 votes each. Azalie Graham was the leader in that race with 60 votes, followed by Joseph Brown with 58 votes. The recount is scheduled for Friday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m., at the county board of elections office.
