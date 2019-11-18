Island Helping Island: Area fire departments aiding recovery efforts in the Bahamas

“We have a friend from Winston-Salem who has graciously donated the use of his aircraft to come down and pick up the firefighters," said Charlie Schoonmaker, organizer and long-time volunteer for the Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue. “We’ve always been active helping down there and years ago, we even got some trucks from Kure Beach donated to us that we sent down for the fire department to use there, which were destroyed by Dorian."