Flooded, sand-covered NC 12 still closed

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Sections of NC 12 remain closed Monday after a storm lashed the Outer Banks this weekend.
The NC DOT confirms dune breaches and ocean over wash left NC 12 from Oregon Inlet to Rodanthe completely covered with sand and water. No structural damage has been reported to the road.
The storm brought in heavy rain and sustained winds over 45 mph this weekend.
Officials aren’t sure when the road will be open again, but note that the last winds from the storm are expected to leave the area by Monday.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.