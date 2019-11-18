First Alert Forecast: wind finally relaxes but rain chances linger

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! The potent ocean storm that brought 1.97 inches of rain and wind gusts up to 47 mph to Wilmington since Friday will finally yield to a more tranquil high pressure cell in this forecast period. Catch your complete seven-day forecast right here and, as you do, please note these highlights:
- lingering umbrella-worthy rain chances of 40% Monday but then a slimmer 20% Tuesday and 0% Wednesday...
- early morning low temperatures consistently too warm for frost except in isolated inland pockets...
- high temperatures clawing back to more seasonable 60+ levels for the first time since early last week...
