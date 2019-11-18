First Alert Forecast: trending drier and warmer through the week...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday evening to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! The potent ocean storm that brought 1.97 inches of rain and wind gusts up to 47 mph to Wilmington since Friday will finally yield to a more tranquil high pressure cell in this forecast period. Catch your complete seven-day forecast right here and, as you do, please note these highlights:
- Afternoon highs will stay on the cooler side running mainly in the lower 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will trend up Thursday and Friday growing back to the middle and upper 60s. High pressure will also provide a brief break from the cloudy and rainy skies.
- Rain chances will rise heading into the weekend as the next the storm system rolls up toward the Carolinas. If you have early plans to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, keep an eye on the forecast as we continue to fine tune the days leading up to the weekend.
- The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season will wrap as the month of November comes to an end. With that being said, The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of low pressure east-northeast of the Leeward Islands. In the coming days, some gradual development is possible but conditions will be unfavorable midweek as this system will merge with a front and weaken.
