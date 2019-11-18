First Alert Forecast: trending drier and warmer through the week...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday evening to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! The potent ocean storm that brought 1.97 inches of rain and wind gusts up to 47 mph to Wilmington since Friday will finally yield to a more tranquil high pressure cell in this forecast period. Catch your complete seven-day forecast right here and, as you do, please note these highlights: