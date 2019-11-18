Columbus Co. Vice-Narcotics investigations lead to three arrests

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three separate investigations by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice-Narcotics Unit led to arrests this month.
A sixth-month long investigation by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit led to the arrest of a convicted felon on firearm and drug charges Sunday.
During the investigation, undercover operative(s) with the sheriff’s office conducted multiple purchases of firearms and cocaine from Samuel Arnette Jr. A total of four firearms reportedly were purchased from Arnette, including a semi-automatic pistol, a revolver, and an AK-47. One of the firearms was reported as stolen from New Hanover County, officials said.
A search was conducted of Arnette’s home on West End Drive in Whiteville on Sunday. According to the sheriff’s office, investigators found cocaine, Clonazepam, a set of scales, assorted ammunition, and two firearms, one of which was reported stolen from Robeson County.
Arnette, who was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon in 2005, has been charged with:
- six counts of possession of a firearm by a felon
- two counts of possession of a stolen firearm
- maintaining a dwelling to keep/sell a controlled substance
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
- possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance
- seven counts sell/deliver cocaine
He was booked under a $112,500 bond.
A Cerro Gordo man is facing drug and firearm charges less than two months from being released from prison.
Brandon Jeffrey Miller was arrested on Nov. 13 and charged with three counts of trafficking opium or heroin and possession of firearm by a felon.
At the time of the arrest, Miller reportedly had a firearm in his possession.
Miller was released from prison in early October after serving more than three years for a robbery with a dangerous weapon conviction.
A Brunswick man is facing multiple drug-related charges after his arrest earlier this month.
Earkin Parker Jr. was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with the sell/deliver of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, and maintaining a dwelling to keep/sell a controlled substance.
As part of an investigation into the distribution of prescription pills in the Brunswick community, investigators with Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit reportedly completed a controlled source buy from Parker at his home on Elm Loop Lane.
