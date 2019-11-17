NHC Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing woman.
Michelle Roylance was last seen at 6704 Whitehorse Court in Wilmington. She was said to be wearing a blue sweater and blue jeans and could be in a 2001 Gold Honda Odyssey with an NC license plate number WZP-5149.
Michelle is 50-years-old, is 5′4″, and about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and light brown/blond hair.
If you’ve seen Michelle, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
