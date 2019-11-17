James Madison tops UNCW in men’s soccer CAA title game

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -In a game with an attendance of over 1,000 people, the James Madison Bulldogs beat the UNCW Seahawks 1-0 in a double overtime game to win the CAA Men’s Soccer Title.
Niclas Mohr scored and unassisted goal in the 106th minute to put the Bulldogs ahead and win it all for the team.
James Madison had only six shots all game but they only needed the one in order to beat the Seahawks who were unable to score off of 11 shots taken throughout the game.
The Seahawks finished the 2019 season with a still impressive 12-5-2 record.
