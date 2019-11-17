Hit and run involves three cars and a house

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police say that around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, November 17th, a suspect driver hit a car near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and McRae St. and continued to flee where the suspect car then hit another car, a Kia, at N. 6th and Harnett, causing the Kia to crash into a house.
Police say though that no one in the home was injured. The driver of the Kia however, had to be cut out of the vehicle and was transported to NHRMC with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect driver reportedly fled on foot, leaving a female passenger and three kids still in the car. Officers were able to quickly apprehend the suspect and the female passenger.
The children were assessed at the scene by EMS and did not need to be transported to NHRMC and were handed over to the Department of Social Services.
This is an ongoing story and we will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.
