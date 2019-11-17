First Alert Forecast: wind & clouds to slowly decrease

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday evening to you! The coastal low pressure system swirling off the Carolina Coast has moved away, taking with it, the blustery winds and heavy bands of rain. Cloudy skies and a slim shot at showers are still be possible for the rest of tonight
The National Weather Service had posted a number of statements for our area beaches and coastal counties including High Surf, Coastal Flood and Wind advisories. These advisories have now expired.
Look for daytime highs to grow from the 50s Monday to the 60s by the Tuesday through the end of the week. Overnight lows will maintain closer to their seasonal averages in the 40s with a few 50s mixing in ahead of our next rain system later week into next weekend.
A new tropical disturbance east of the Leeward Islands has a medium chance of development but it poses no threat to land.
Catch the details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, anytime, on your terms, you can tap into a location-specific ten-day forecast on your always-free WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.