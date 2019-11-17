First Alert Forecast: gusty winds and showers to subside Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! the coastal low pressure system swirling off the Carolina Coast will gradually move away Sunday, taking with it, the blustery winds and heavy bands of rain. Cloudy skies and a few showers will still be possible much of the day.
The National Weather Service has posted a number of statements for our area beaches and coastal counties including High Surf and Coastal Flood advisories. Minor tidal flooding and beach erosion remain concerns for Sunday but as the system pulls away, those threats will diminish.
Look for daytime highs to grow from the 50s early on to the 60s by the middle and end of the week. Overnight lows will maintain closer to their seasonal averages in the 40s with a few 50s mixing in ahead of our next rain system.
Catch the details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here.
