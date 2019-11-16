Yard sales November 16

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -
New Hanover County
8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
1401 South College Road, Wilmington (Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church)
Household items, Christmas decorations, plants, jewelry, and more
7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
3887 Merestone Drive, Wilmington
INDOOR YARD SALE. Full size computer desk with marble top, Like new designer winter coats (Liz, Jones New York, etc.) Full size rarely used beautiful sofa, 5 drawer solid wood dresser with mirror and two additional small drawers, Round solid maple pedestal dining table with 4 chairs, TV stand with two glass doors, VHS/CD player, Small bookcases, plant stand, etc. Misc. household items, Many CUTE things. Books galore. Many free for the taking
7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
5326 Wrightsville Avenue, Wilmington
Bunk beds, linens, flannel sheets, blankets, wooden chairs, other furniture, stone ware, glass ware, holiday dishes, Zoids for kids, all kinds of stuff
7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
4350 Appleton Way (Echo Farms), Wilmington
Rain or Shine. Many vintage items! Glassware, Christmas decor and more. Parking: Side of street, where mailboxes are only!
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
4814 Park Ave Wilmington
Furniture, antiques, pottery, home decor, tools, hardware. Cash only. Motivated seller.
Pender County
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
244 Brisbane Drive, Rocky Point
Visit the Neighborhoods of Avendale for a neighborhood yard sale. 10 homes will be participating with a range of things for sale from home goods, to children’s toys, to clothing and electronics. Neighborhood is off Highway 210 and is easy to drive around so that you can hit multiple home in close proximity.
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
101 Bay Tree Circle, Hampstead
Leather sofa, Oak Table & 6 chairs, yard furniture, garden tools, garage items and more.
8 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)
Baron Oaks Court, Hampstead
Variety of goodies; clothing (adults & kids), toys, furniture, decor, LOTS of handbags, kitchenware, books, some tools & more.
