Tips to prevent overeating and that sluggish feeling on Thanksgiving

Be realistic when it comes to eating around the holidays. This time of year is over 60 days. If you keep saying “it’s the holidays, I can splurge this time of year," there’s no question that you’ll see a weight gain or have to go up a pant size. Try to plan ahead and make good choices as often as possible. Keep it healthy and strive to maintain your weight that way when you do indulge, you’ll already be ahead of the game.