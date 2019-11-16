Tests show GenX still a concern in water at NC elementary school

Fulfilling a request from Cumberland County Schools, representatives of Chemours recently resampled wells at both Gray’s Creek Elementary School and Alderman Road Elementary School for GenX and several other fluorinated compounds. Alderman Road Elementary School well sampling was non-detect for GenX or other fluorinated compounds (listed in Attachment C of the Consent Order agreement with North Carolina and Cape Fear River Watch). Gray’s Creek Elementary School well sampling detected GenX at a very low 6 parts per trillion (ppt) for GenX, and a combined 53 ppt for all other fluorinated compounds sampled. Both numbers were below levels specified in the Consent Order agreement with the state of North Carolina and Cape Fear River Watch. However, two of the fluorinated compounds did exceed the 10 ppt Consent Order agreement threshold established for individual constituents: PMPA compound (34 ppt) and PFO2HxA (13 ppt). Chemours is working with Cumberland County Schools and NCDEQ to quickly determine the most effective and feasible replacement drinking water system for Gray’s Creek Elementary School. Bottled water is already being provided to students and faculty, and will continue until a permanent replacement system is installed.