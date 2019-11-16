Southport-Fort Fisher ferry suspended Saturday due to heavy rain and winds

SOUTHPORT-FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has suspended ferry operations for six of its seven routes Saturday.
Because of the inclement weather forecasted along the NC coast, transportation leaders suspended ferry routes for the Southport-Fort Fisher ferry starting at 8 a.m.
The weather will present hazardous conditions for the ferries along the coast. NCDOT will monitor the weather and determine when operations can resume.
For updates, follow @NCDOT_Ferry on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.