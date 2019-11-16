Director wins award for film about uncle’s brain injury

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Director of “That Joke Isn’t Funny Anymore” visit the port city all the way from Scotland to attend this year’s Cucalorus Festival.
Hannah Currie is from Glasgow with a background in journalism and production. This is her second film.
The film is about her uncle who lives with the effects of a brain injury. He can’t remember much, but he does remember jokes and continuously tells the same ones. This has caused him and his wife to become isolated.
The film won a BAFTA Scotland award earlier this month.
Click here to watch the film’s trailer.
“That Joke Isn’t Funny Anymore” is screening Saturday, Nov. 16 as part of the Beehive Shorts program with Cucalorus at 1:15 p.m. at Thalian Black.
