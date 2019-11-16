Bladen County brother and sister make connection with NASCAR driver

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Sunday NASCAR will crown its champion at the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Cara and Ryne Priest of Bladen County are huge racing fans but will be rooting for someone other than the four drivers in title contention (Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex, Jr, Kyle Busch).
They’ll be cheering for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
When Ryne turned four, he wanted to meet Stenhouse Jr. for his birthday.
It was a dream that did come true in Charlotte, and to this day the 9-year-old and Stenhouse Jr. still talk. The two share tweets and even phone calls.
"It's pretty cool because I have known him for more than four years, maybe five,” said Ryne. “We have just known each other, and we have a great time. "
Two years ago, when Ryne and Cara’s dad Robbie was battling cancer, Stenhouse wore a RobbyStrong wristband and t-shirt to show support.
