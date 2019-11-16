Avoid a visit to the DMV! NCDOT adds more services to online platform

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The state is making it even easier to take care of your to-do list without having to walk into a DMV office.
Starting Sunday, people will be able to renew their license, registration and pay their property taxes all from the comfort of their own home.
The full list of online transactions customers can complete on myNCDMV include:
● Renew driver license (for every other renewal period)
● Renew vehicle registration
● Pay limited registration taxes
● Order duplicate registration/driver license
● Update registration/driver license address
● Order special/personalized plates
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.