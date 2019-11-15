Woman dies in wreck at MLK Parkway-N. 23rd St. intersection

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 77-year-old woman was killed in a wreck at the intersection of N. 23rd Street and MLK Parkway Thursday.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, Patricia Stowe Nystrom died in the wreck, which took place just after 5 p.m.
Police say that Nystrom was traveling north on N. 23rd Street when she attempted to turn west on MLK Parkway and failed to yield.
A Jeep collided with Nystrom’s SUV, causing both vehicles to hit a Toyota Camry that was stopped at a red light.
Nystrom was declared deceased at the hospital.
No information was available on the conditions of the other two drivers.
