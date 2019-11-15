Weather moves Taste of Wrightville Beach to Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Taste of Wrightsville Beach has been moved from Saturday to Sunday due to bad weather.
The event will be held Nov. 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bluewater Grill Parking Lot, under a tent.
The festival promises to celebrate the area’s diverse and delicious fare featuring over 30 local cuisine, beer and wine tasting booths. Celebrity judges will rate the dishes with a “Best in Show,” “Best Savory” and “Best Sweet” dishes and participants will select the“People’s Choice,” the “Best Beer” and “Best Wine”.
All net proceeds will be donated to Meals on Wheels program to feed seniors and people who are disabled.
Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.
