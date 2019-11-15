Two taken to hospital after head-on collision in Wilmington

Two taken to hospital after head-on collision in Wilmington
Head on crash reported in Wilmington (Source: WECT)
November 14, 2019 at 9:51 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 9:47 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday night after cars collided head on.

Police responded to the 4600 block of Long Leaf Hills Drive just before 6 p.m. about a head-on crash.

Wilmington police say that 69-year-old James Pierce crossed over the double-yellow line while traveling west on Long Leaf Hills and collided head-on with another vehicle.

Two drivers were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Pierce was cited for failing to maintain lane, and a driver re-examination form has been completed and submitted to the DMV, according to the WPD.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.