Two taken to hospital after head-on collision in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday night after cars collided head on.
Police responded to the 4600 block of Long Leaf Hills Drive just before 6 p.m. about a head-on crash.
Wilmington police say that 69-year-old James Pierce crossed over the double-yellow line while traveling west on Long Leaf Hills and collided head-on with another vehicle.
Two drivers were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Pierce was cited for failing to maintain lane, and a driver re-examination form has been completed and submitted to the DMV, according to the WPD.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.