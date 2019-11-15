ROCAME to celebrate 40-year anniversary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Region “O” Council for the Advancement of Minorities in Engineering (ROCAME) is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The non-profit organization encourages minority students in New Hanover, Pender, Brunswick and Columbus Counties to enter the fields of science, technology, engineering and math, also known as STEM.
A celebration will take place Saturday, November 16 at 6 p.m. at the Burney Center on the UNCW campus.
“This is a moment for our community to reflect on the importance of diversity in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers,” says Tony Carter, President of ROCAME. “This is a moment to celebrate the accomplishments of individuals that were introduced to STEM possibilities through ROCAME.”
Since its inception, thousands of minority students in New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender and Columbus Counties have gone on to enter careers in the STEM field.
ROCAME was started in 1979 and was the brainchild of educators Carter Newsome and Rock Sanders. The organization’s mission today is the same as it was 40 years ago—to provide and support a program where a diverse group of middle and high school students can obtain empowerment in the STEM field through training, education and competitions.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.