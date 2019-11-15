Results hold in tight NHC races after vote canvass, recounts possible for several seats

In Columbus County, the race for three seats on town council in Sandyfield is still not decided. Azalie Graham and Joseph Brown appear to have secured two of the three open seats with 60 and 58 votes respectively. Following Friday’s canvass there are two candidates, Claudia Bray and Randolph Keaton, with 57 votes. WECT has inquired with the board of elections to determine how the tie will be broken.