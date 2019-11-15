Possible price hikes on the horizon for Wrightsville Beach town parking

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) -Wrightsville Beach is proposing changes in parking this upcoming year.
At a meeting Thursday, leaders discussed both a price increase for parking fines and also hiking up the cost to park in town.
The fine increase would go from $35 to $50 to serve as even more of a deterrent to keep people from parking in fire lanes or restricted areas.
As for the proposed parking price increase, the closer you are to the beach, the more you would pay. The first hour would be $4 with a staggered rate the longer you are there.
This year, Wrightsville Beach brought in almost $100,000 more than last year. But even with the prospect of even more cash, Wrightsville Beach Mayor William Blair said it might not be the best idea.
“I don’t think this beach would be interested in this kind of stuff," said mayor Blair. "I think the program is pretty solid, maybe there’s some technology that could help people park with the apps and maybe the speeds but as far as kind of making it a business platform, I don’t know if it needs to be improved too much from where it is.”
No changes were finalized at the meeting, the town plans to continue going over possible changes before the next season begins.
