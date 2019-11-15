Pedestrian hit and killed on Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department says a person was hit by a car Friday night at a busy intersection.
Officers responded to the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Shipyard Boulevard around 6 p.m.
The police department says the female pedestrian died from her injuries.
A tweet asks drivers to avoid the area and warns of possible lane closures in the area while crews clear the scene.
No additional information has been released about the circumstances around the crash.
