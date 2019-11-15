One dead, another hurt in officer-involved shooting at Charlotte’s Epicentre

One dead, another hurt in officer-involved shooting at Charlotte’s Epicentre
One dead, another hurt in officer-involved shooting in uptown Charlotte
November 15, 2019 at 6:21 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 8:56 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another is injured following an officer-involved shooting in uptown Charlotte early Friday morning.

The incident unfolded before 4:45 a.m. in the Epicentre, near S. College Street and E. Trade Street.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say one person died and another was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No officers were injured.

#BREAKING: Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at the corner of S College St. and E Trade St » https://bit.ly/32OfpId Sharonne Hayes has been LIVE on the scene this morning with updates from investigators.

Posted by WBTV News on Friday, November 15, 2019

Roads around the Epicentre are closed as police and the SBI continue to investigate.

Details surrounding the shooting were not provided.

No names have been released.

“Thoughts and prayers for all involved,” CMPD tweeted.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.