New redistricting lines for Brunswick Co. schools will be discussed Monday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New school lines drawn in Brunswick County will be presented at a school board meeting Monday.
Area schools are already facing issues with overcrowding. Belville Elementary is 100 students over capacity and other schools like Union Elementary and South Brunswick Middle are just about full.
Parents, of course, are concerned whenever the word “redistricting” is brought into the conversation. In Brunswick County, busing and diversity are big questions for some.
“I have no idea what the bus schedules are right now," said Courtney Younghans, a parents who has children in elementary, middle and high school.
Her 6-year-old elementary student is her biggest worry.
“Is he going to be riding with middle schoolers or high schoolers?” asked Younghans. "There’s just not been a lot to let us know how that’ll work or how long they’re going to be on that bus everyday.”
A consulting firm has come up with three different options for the area. One option would see around 500 students heading to new schools.
Changes to high schools aren’t discussed in any of the potential maps.
Younghans also feels like there would be a shift in diversity depending on some of the proposed lines.
“You’ve got a lower-income school, middle-income level school and a higher-income level school and I can’t imagine a lot of parents would be happy with that," she said. "I don’t know if that was really taken into consideration when they started drawing up those maps.”
You can find the links below to view the redistricting maps up for discussion:
Click HERE to access the three draft map options for Elementary and Middle School districts in the northern region of Brunswick County.
Click HERE to access the Table Plots that detail the impacts of each draft map proposal in numeric form.
Click HERE to access the presentation that will given during the Public Information Meeting on November 18.
