New Hanover County hosting enrollment fairs for Medicaid Transformation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In just a few months, the Medicaid and NC Health Choice programs will transition to Medicaid Managed Care and to make the transition as smooth as possible, the New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services is hosting two enrollment fairs.
According to Tonya Jackson, the Assistant Director for the NHC Dept. of Social Services, those who are required or have the option for Medicaid enrollment should have already received a letter in the mail.
The enrollment fairs will take place at the DHHS building located at 1650 Greenfield Street in Wilmington. The first one is Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The second fair will be on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
“The Medicaid recipients will be able to come in, meet with the plans, discuss their healthcare needs, and be assisted in being able to choose a plan,” said Jackson. “We will have direct access to the enrollment brokers and we will be able to assist them in that contact. You will be able to meet someone who will be able to take the same and sit down and determine what the best plan for you is and help you through that process.”
Open enrollment closes on Friday, Dec. 13.
To find out more information or to find out if you’re eligible to enroll, you’re asked to call 1-833-870-5500 or visit DHHS.
You can meet with an enrollment broker five-days a week at the New Hanover County Department of Social Services Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. to enrollment and find out which plan works best for you.
