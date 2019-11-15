Myles Garrett ejected after assaulting QB Mason Rudolph with helmet in the final seconds of Browns vs. Steelers game

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (Source: AP Photo/David Richard)
By Randy Buffington and John Deike | November 14, 2019 at 11:45 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 8:24 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett let his emotions get the best of him in a heated play with just seconds left against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It started when Steelers QB Mason Rudolph attempted to pull off Garrett’s helmet:

It ended with Garrett ripping off Rudolph’s helmet, and hitting him in the head with it:

The ugly play was a blemish on an otherwise solid performance from the Cleveland Browns who won the game, 21-7.

Baker Mayfield said his conduct was inexcusable following the game:

“We can’t continue to hurt this team.”
Baker Mayfield

