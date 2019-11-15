Musical comedy at Cucalorus looks at online toxicity and superfandom through the eyes of four online gamers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bryan Burton’s screening of Push the Point at Cucalorus marks a return to North Carolina for the actor/filmmaker.
Burton, who grew up in Greensboro and attended UNC Chapel Hill, made the musical with friends from college who are also living in New York.
The group created a seven minute musical comedy that screens at Cucalorus at 10:15 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 16 in the Thalian Ballroom.
They shot the entire film in their three bedroom apartment over a period of three days.
It follows four online video gamers who are playing together in a fast-paced musical that resembles a four-way phone call. Burton said the film explores online toxicity and superfandom.
The music was written by Edison Hong with lyrics from Alex Koceja.
This marks the beginning of the festival run for the film, which debuted at San Diego ComicCon.
