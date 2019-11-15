More local law enforcement agencies join Ring’s app network

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More law enforcement agencies are connecting with their communities through Ring’s Neighbors App.
The doorbell camera company launched the Neighbors app in 2018. on the app, people can share footage from their homes of package thieves, break-in suspects, or any suspicious behavior.
Law enforcement active on the app can send real time alerts to users on the app and also use the network to request video footage and other information that may be relevant to an investigation.
The Leland Police Department announced the partnership with the network Friday. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office released they also joined Ring’s app Thursday. The agencies join hundreds of departments, including Wilmington PD and Carolina Beach police, using the tool to combat neighborhood crime.
"In this day and age, we must look beyond the traditional methods of fighting crime, and the Neighbors app will be a useful resource for gathering critical information as part of an overall investigation,” said Lieutenant James Almond of the Leland Police Department. “This innovative resource allows us to further engage our citizens in public safety issues and awareness in a manner that is both convenient and safe for residents.”
According to a press release from the town of Leland, law enforcement cannot gain access to cameras or user data through the app. Investigators can only view content that residents have publicly posted or have decided to share in response to a specific request.
You don’t have to own a security system to use the free app. The Neighbors app is available on iOS, Android and FireOS devices. To sign up, residents can text “JOINTODAY” to 555888 to receive a link to download the app.
