Leland police chief set to retire after nearly 40 years in law enforcement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Police Chief Mike James is set to retire next year after nearly 40 years in law enforcement.
James, whose career began with the Mayodan Police Department in 1983, joined the Leland Police Department in February 2012. His retirement will be effective on Feb. 1, 2020.
“I moved here from my hometown, a place I had lived all of my life up until that point,” James said in a statement to WECT. "The people here welcomed me with open arms and made me feel like I had always been here and have truly become like family. I have had the privilege to work with some of the best people. I was faced with many difficult challenges in the beginning but was always surrounded with encouragement.
“David Hollis and the town council gave me great support in making the changes necessary to turn the police department around and effectively serve the community,” he continued. “I am very confident in the leadership I am leaving behind and know they will continue to steer Leland PD in a positive direction. I am looking forward to moving back to Mayodan to spend time with my wife, kids and 8 grandchildren.”
Leland Town Council on Thursday will consider donating James his badge and service sidearm for his service to the town.
An inquiry to the town regarding hiring James’ replacement was not immediately returned.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.