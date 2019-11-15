Insurance fraud charge filed for woman accused of lying about break-in after hurricane

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Department of Insurance has charged a Wilmington woman with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretenses.
The warrant says 36-year-old Mary Peters is accused of submitting a false insurance renters policy claim to USAA Insurance. She claimed items were stolen during a break-in at a home in Burgaw during Hurricane Florence, however, those same items reported stolen were in the home several months later.
She had taken more than $3,2000 from the insurance company as a result of the claim.
State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey estimates fraud costs North Carolinians between 15 and 20 cents on every dollar paid on insurance premiums, according to the press release.
To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.
